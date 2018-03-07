MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/AP) — On Wednesday, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions told California law enforcement officials that a lawsuit he filed against the state challenges limits on cooperation with federal immigration authorities that are unconstitutional and defy common sense.

On Wednesday, San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell joined KRON4 to talk about the lawsuit.

