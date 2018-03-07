KRON4 Morning Buzz: Oprah leaves generous tip for housekeeper

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Trending today on KRON4 Morning Buzz, a gruesome attack on a South African triathlete and Oprah leaves a hefty tip for one lucky housekeeper.
A triathlete on a training ride in South Africa was attacked by road-side bandits with a chainsaw. Mhlengi Gwala offered up his phone and money, but the bandits still tried to saw off his legs.
In an interview with People Magazine, Oprah revealed a creative way she tipped a hotel housekeeper. She left the room littered with cash.
- VIRAL: WOMAN TELLS COUPLE ‘GO BACK TO YOUR HOME COUNTRY’
- $2 MILLION SUNNYVALE HOME BREAKS RECORD
- REPORT: SAN FRANCISCO IS HEALTHIEST CITY IN US
- CONVICTED KILLER CHARGED WITH 1986 FREMONT COLD CASE MURDERS
- TEACHER ARRESTED FOR SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH 8TH GRADER
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE