MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An update on that boat that won’t leave San Francisco’s Aquatic Park Cove, as more and more human waste is reportedly dumped in the Bay.

But the story is deeper than just sewage.

Like many things, this is all about money.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES