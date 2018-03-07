Police shoot, kill robbery suspect in San Francisco’s Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A robbery suspect was killed during an officer-involved shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District Tuesday night.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, at around 10:36 p.m. officers in a marked patrol car were flagged down at 20th and Capp Streets by two victims of an armed robbery.

The victims gave officers a description of the vehicle the suspects were traveling in.

The officers spotted the suspect vehicle, a black Honda Civic, on Capp Street between 21st and 22st. and ordered the suspect out of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle complied and was apprehended.

The officers noticed that the vehicle’s trunk was slightly opened and saw a second suspect in the trunk.

Authorities say that while officers tried to detain the second suspect, an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was removed from the truck and officers administered medical aid. Despite lifesaving efforts, the suspect was declared dead at the scene.

A third suspect was ordered from the vehicle and she was detained.

Police found a handgun in the trunk of the vehicle.

The two robbery suspects were taken to the Mission Station for interviews.



