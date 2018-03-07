President Trump to visit California next week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — President Trump is scheduled to visit California next week, according to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

Sanders confirmed that the President will visit the Golden State during Wednesday’s White House press briefing.

However, she did not provide any further details on his trip.

This will be the first time Trump has visited California since becoming president.

Sources familiar with Trump’s plans say he is expected to visit California to the US-Mexico border to look at border wall prototypes in the San Diego area.

The President and White House have been looking to schedule a trip to the border “for a while,” one source said. Trump has not visited California since he was sworn into office, though Vice President Mike Pence did a lucrative fundraising swing through the state in October.

Asked why he’s making the trip, Sanders said Trump had been busy enacting elements of his agenda, such as creating jobs and growing the economy.

CNN contributed to this report

