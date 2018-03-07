Protests break out in Sacramento over Sessions’ lawsuit announcement

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Dozens of demonstrators have gathered in Sacramento following U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ announcement that the Trump administration is suing the state of California.

Sessions told law enforcement officers at a conference in Sacramento Wednesday that the Justice Department sued California because state laws are preventing federal immigration agents from doing their jobs.

California leaders strongly deny that claim.

Sessions strongly criticized Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf for her recent unusual public warning that an operation by federal immigration officers was imminent. He claims 800 “wanted criminals” eluded arrests as a result.

Sessions says California’s laws are unconstitutional and a “plain violation of common sense.”

Demonstrators are blocking traffic outside a hotel where Sessions will deliver a speech to law enforcement officials. The protesters are chanting “stand up, fight back” and “no justice no peace.”

There is a heavy presence of police on horses and bicycles and a helicopter overhead.

