Rob Black’s Winners and Losers: Wall Street loses market-friendly White House adviser

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, our financial expert Rob Black and KRON4’s James Fletcher talk about Gary Cohn’s resignation, Amazon’s war with Walmart and Oprah.

Wall Street has something new to worry about: the resignation of a market-friendly adviser Gary Cohn at the White House.

Online retailer rolls out discounted Prime program to Medicaid recipient, its latest salvo in a battle with Walmart Inc. for low-income shoppers.

Oprah Winfrey sold about a quarter of her stake in Weight Watchers International, cashing in on significant gains since she first invested.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s