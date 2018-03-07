Shake Shack, Chick-fil-A coming to San Jose airport

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Your food options while you’re waiting for your flight just got a whole lot better.

Popular fast-food restaurants Shake Shack and Chick-fil-A are coming to San Jose airport by 2020, the airport announced on Wednesday.

Also coming to San Jose airport–The Great American Bagel, International Beer Union, and Trader Vic’s.

“HMSHost is excited to expand the dining scene and to continue to serve great food and beverages in support of Silicon Valley airport’s continued passenger growth records,” HMSHost Vice President of Business Development Michael Price said. “We thank the San José City Council and airport team for their ongoing partnership and we look forward to opening these leading brands along with enhancing some existing restaurants for travelers to enjoy for many years to come.”

In addition to the new restaurants, the Gordon Biersch in Terminal A.

“The City of San José has been a long-time partner of HMSHost, and we are pleased to continue our relationship in mutually serving Silicon Valley travelers for at least the next six years,” Director of Aviation John Aitken said. “These new food and beverage offerings, combined with HMSHost’s existing successful concepts, give our diversity of passengers a variety of flavor and price-point choices. Whether our customers are business travelers flying to Europe with an extra hour to enjoy a sit-down meal, or a family of four going to Walt Disney World with just enough time to grab a quick meal to enjoy onboard our five-hour, nonstop flight to Orlando.”

The food options will be located in Terminal A and B.

