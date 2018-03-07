School District: Student posts ‘malicious threat’ against Santa Clara’s Wilcox High School

By Published: Updated:

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — There will be extra police at Wilcox High School in Santa Clara Thursday after a “malicious threat” was posted on social media.

A Santa Clara Unified School District official told KRON4 that they learned Wednesday morning of a post threatening the school.

Santa Clara Police investigated and found there was no safety concern to the school.

Out of an abundance of caution, there will be a stronger police presence on campus Thursday morning.

Further details on the threat were not disclosed.

Check back for updatesx

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s