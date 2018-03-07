SANTA CLARA (KRON) — There will be extra police at Wilcox High School in Santa Clara Thursday after a “malicious threat” was posted on social media.
A Santa Clara Unified School District official told KRON4 that they learned Wednesday morning of a post threatening the school.
Santa Clara Police investigated and found there was no safety concern to the school.
Out of an abundance of caution, there will be a stronger police presence on campus Thursday morning.
Further details on the threat were not disclosed.
