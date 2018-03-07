Students return to Santa Rosa school after threatening graffiti found



SANTA ROSA (KRON)–Classes will resume Wednesday morning at a Santa Rosa middle school after threatening graffiti was found in a bathroom.

According to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, Willowside Middle School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon just after 2 p.m. The graffiti was found in the boys’ bathroom with a strong message to students and staff.

The graffiti threatened to kill everyone, authorities said.

Students were placed on lockdown in their classrooms while parents were called to pick up their children.

Here is the full statement by sheriff’s deputies:

A Santa Rosa middle school was placed on lockdown today after graffiti was found in the boys’ bathroom that threatened students and staff. The Sheriff’s Office was called shortly after 2:00 PM today to Willowside Middle School where school staff reported finding the threatening graffiti. Five deputies responded to the school where they found the graffiti that threated to kill everyone. School administration worked in cooperation with the deputies and all students were placed on lock down in their classrooms while parents were called to come pick up their children. This was the second reported incident to the Sheriff’s Office today of graffiti in this particular bathroom. The first call came earlier in the day when staff found vague writing that didn’t warrant such a response. Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Detectives were called to the scene and are investigating the incident.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES