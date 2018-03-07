VIDEO: Michelle Obama meets girl awestruck by portrait



(CNN)–Michelle Obama got the chance to dance Tuesday with a 2-year-old girl who was in awe of the former first lady’s portrait.

The photo of Parker Curry staring at the recent portrait at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery went viral last week, garnering attention from Obama.

Parker’s mother, Jessica Curry, told CNN’s Don Lemon that Obama reached out to her family and invited them to her Washington office for what turned into a dance party.

In a tweet, Obama shared a video of Parker and herself dancing in her office.

Parker, I’m so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself…and maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you! pic.twitter.com/faUVTsYWun — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 6, 2018

“Parker, I’m so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself…and maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you,” she wrote.

Parker, who viewed Obama’s portrait with her mother, believed Michelle Obama was a queen, her mother told Lemon.

Curry said their meeting with Obama was a “surreal moment” and went on to describe their meeting.

“It was amazing,” she said. “She’s really down to earth, really sweet. We had a good time talking to her. Her and Parker chatted and they hung out and Parker got her out of her shoes and got her up and dancing.”

Curry said she hopes the former first lady’s portrait will continue to inspire other children, like her daughter.

“Hopefully our visit will inspire other parents and other moms to take theirs kids to museums,” Curry said.

