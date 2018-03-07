MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
SOUTH SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — The Bradshaw Animal Shelter is seeking information about a puppy with head trauma that was dropped off at the shelter Tuesday.
The puppy was found in the area of Peck Drive and Harley Way, near Florin Road. It had a 1 1/2-inch hole in its skull.
The citizen who brought the puppy in assumed he had been hit by a car but x-rays show clear blunt force trauma to the puppy’s head, which the shelter believes is a result of cruelty.
The puppy has a significant amount of head swelling and appears malnourished.
The shelter is asking for the public’s help in identifying the puppy and possible owner.
Tips can be reported at 311.
