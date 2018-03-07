MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — The Bradshaw Animal Shelter is seeking information about a puppy with head trauma that was dropped off at the shelter Tuesday.

The puppy was found in the area of Peck Drive and Harley Way, near Florin Road. It had a 1 1/2-inch hole in its skull.

The citizen who brought the puppy in assumed he had been hit by a car but x-rays show clear blunt force trauma to the puppy’s head, which the shelter believes is a result of cruelty.

The puppy has a significant amount of head swelling and appears malnourished.

The shelter is asking for the public’s help in identifying the puppy and possible owner.

Tips can be reported at 311.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES