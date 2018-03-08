Heightened security at Santa Clara school after student posts ‘malicious threat’

SANTA CLARA (KRON)–There will be extra police at Wilcox High School in Santa Clara Thursday morning after a “malicious threat” was posted on social media.

A Santa Clara Unified School District official told KRON4 that they learned Wednesday morning of a post threatening the school.

Santa Clara Police investigated and found there was no safety concern to the school.

Out of an abundance of caution, there will be a stronger police presence on campus Thursday morning.

Extra security this morning at Wilcox High School in Santa Clara after threats posted on social media @kron4news pic.twitter.com/jjZjZfE06w — Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) March 8, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES