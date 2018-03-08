Light rain around the Bay Area makes for slippery morning commute

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Light participation from the overnight hours around the Bay Area will make for a dangerous Thursday morning commute due to slick spots on the roadways.
KRON4 meteorologist, Mabrisa Rodriguez says though the storm system was light and steady, more rain is on the way.
- VIRAL: WOMAN TELLS COUPLE ‘GO BACK TO YOUR HOME COUNTRY’
- $2 MILLION SUNNYVALE HOME BREAKS RECORD
- REPORT: SAN FRANCISCO IS HEALTHIEST CITY IN US
- CONVICTED KILLER CHARGED WITH 1986 FREMONT COLD CASE MURDERS
- TEACHER ARRESTED FOR SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH 8TH GRADER
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE