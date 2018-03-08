McDonald’s flipping logo upside down for International Women’s Day

CNN, WCMH Published:


LYNWOOD, CA (WCMH/CNN) – A California McDonald’s franchise is honoring International Women’s Day in an eye-catching way.

The restaurant flipped its iconic golden arches to make a ‘W.’

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8.

There are about a hundred other McDonald’s restaurants around the country that will have flipped arches Thursday. All of them are owned by female operators.

The upside-down logo will also be seen on packaging, crew shirts and hats.

McDonald’s will also turn its logo upside-down on all its digital channels, such as Twitter and Instagram.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s