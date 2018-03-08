Mountain lion sighting reported in San Mateo County

By Published:
FILE PHOTO
SAN MATEO (KRON)– A mountain lion was spotted in San Mateo County early Thursday morning, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The feline was perched in a tree at 443 Dearborn Park Road.
Fish and Game was called to the scene, but the lion ran into the woods before they arrived.

