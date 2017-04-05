Berkeley police arrest 3, recover 2 guns

BERKELEY (BCN)–Three men were arrested on suspicion of gun-related offenses and two guns were recovered in south Berkeley late last month, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a call at 5:53 p.m. on March 23 about an alleged fistfight between two young men near California and Ward streets.

According to police, the caller alleged that two armed men were watching the fight.

One of the officers who responded drove down California Street toward Oregon Street and saw three men walking south.

One of the men allegedly had an injury to his face consistent with having just been in a fight.

The man was later identified as Abrar Aomer, 19, of Berkeley, police said.

The officer told the three to stop, but they allegedly disobeyed. Aomer and the second suspect, who was later identified as Judah Pree, 19, of Berkeley, finally stopped, but a third suspect ran away, according to police.

The officer knew the third suspect, Reginald Jackson, 20, of Berkeley, police said.

The caller who reported the fight to police identified Aomer as one of the men who was allegedly fighting. The caller also identified Pree as one of the men allegedly with a gun, police said.

One of the officers who responded to the call traced the path taken by the three men and allegedly found a black handgun with a 30-round magazine in the bushes in the 2800 block of California Street.

Surveillance camera footage allegedly showed Pree taking something out of his waistband and dumping it shortly before officers detained him, police said.

The suspect admitted later that he had dropped his gun in those bushes, police said.

Aomer and Pree were arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and illegal gun possession, according to police.

A computer check allegedly indicated that Pree was out on bail for a felony gun case, police said.

He was booked on suspicion of carrying a loaded gun in public, carrying a concealed gun, possessing a high-capacity magazine and an enhancement for committing a felony while out on bail, according to police.

That same day, officers allegedly found another gun in the bushes near the other one, police said.

On March 30, detectives arrested Jackson on the 2900 block of Sacramento Street, police said. According to police, Jackson allegedly admitted to being with Aomer and Pree and to having one of the handguns.

Jackson allegedly told police that he and his friends were fired on at the Sacramento Street Market on Dec. 25.

He was booked on suspicion of carrying a loaded gun in public, as well as owning and possessing a gun while prohibited from doing so, with an enhancement for committing a felony while out on bail, police said.